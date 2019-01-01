Seven works by Purcell and Playford

Henry Purcell & John Playford & Les Ambassadeurs & Alexis Kossenko
COMPOSER: Henry Purcell John Playford
ENSEMBLE: Les Ambassadeurs
DIRECTOR: Alexis Kossenko

More from this artist

Henry Purcell Henry Purcell
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from