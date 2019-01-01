Valse-Caprice in A flat major, Op 76, 'Wedding Cake'

Camille Saint‐Saëns & Sakari Oramo & Peter Thomas & City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra & Stephen Hough
COMPOSER: Camille Saint‐Saëns
CONDUCTOR: Sakari Oramo
PERFORMER: Peter Thomas Stephen Hough
ORCHESTRA: City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra

Camille Saint‐Saëns
