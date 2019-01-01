Jupiter, the Bringer of Jollity (The Planets, Op 32)

Gustav Holst & London Philharmonic Orchestra & Vladimir Jurowski
COMPOSER: Gustav Holst
ORCHESTRA: London Philharmonic Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Vladimir Jurowski

