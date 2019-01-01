Trumpet Concerto in E flat major, H.7e.1 (3rd mvt)

Joseph Haydn & Håkan Hardenberger & Academy of St Martin in the Fields & Neville Marriner
COMPOSER: Joseph Haydn
PERFORMER: Håkan Hardenberger
ORCHESTRA: Academy of St Martin in the Fields
CONDUCTOR: Neville Marriner

More from this artist

Joseph Haydn Joseph Haydn
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from