El Amor Brujo, Ritual Fire Dance

Manuel de Falla & Jan-Erik Gustafsson & Heini Kärkkäinen & Gregor Piatigorsky
COMPOSER: Manuel de Falla
PERFORMER: Jan-Erik Gustafsson Heini Kärkkäinen
MUSIC ARRANGER: Gregor Piatigorsky

More from this artist

Manuel de Falla Manuel de Falla
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from