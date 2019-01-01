Kaiser-Walzer [Emperor Waltz] Op 437 (1888) arr. Schoenberg

Johann Strauss II & Arnold Schoenberg & Canadian Chamber Ensemble & Raffi Armenian
COMPOSER: Johann Strauss II
MUSIC ARRANGER: Arnold Schoenberg
ENSEMBLE: Canadian Chamber Ensemble
DIRECTOR: Raffi Armenian

