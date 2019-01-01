Te Deum in C

Anton Bruckner & Kelly Nassief & Sylvie Sulle & Kim Begley & Jérôme Corréas
COMPOSER: Anton Bruckner
SINGER: Kelly Nassief Sylvie Sulle Kim Begley Jérôme Corréas
CHOIR: Chœur de Radio France
DIRECTOR: Lubomír Mátl
ORCHESTRA: Orchestre philharmonique de Radio France
CONDUCTOR: Günther Herbig

