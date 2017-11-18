54-46 Was My Number
Added 15 times this week
More from this artist
Playlists featuring this track
Radio 2's Funky Soul Playlist - 18th November 2017
Craig Charles has the perfect playlist for all your funk, soul and disco needs. Listen to more playlists from Radio 2
Craig Charles has the perfect playlist for all your funk, soul and disco needs. Listen to more playl…
Updated 419 days ago
|
BBC Radio 2
Glastonbury 2017
The BBC's guide to Glastonbury 2017, featuring selected songs from acts on this year's phenomenal line-up *contains language that may offend*. More from the BBC at Glast…
The BBC's guide to Glastonbury 2017, featuring selected songs from acts on this year's phenomenal li…
Updated 574 days ago
|
BBC Music Exclusives