Salve Regina in F minor

Giovanni Battista Pergolesi & Sara Mingardo & Danish National Chamber Orchestra & Rinaldo Alessandrini
COMPOSER: Giovanni Battista Pergolesi
SINGER: Sara Mingardo
ORCHESTRA: Danish National Chamber Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Rinaldo Alessandrini

Giovanni Battista Pergolesi
