Concert fantasy on 'Carmen'

Pablo de Sarasate & Anne‐Sophie Mutter & Vienna Philharmonic & James Levine
COMPOSER: Pablo de Sarasate
PERFORMER: Anne‐Sophie Mutter
ORCHESTRA: Vienna Philharmonic
CONDUCTOR: James Levine

