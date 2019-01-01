Cantata No 50, 'Nun ist das Heil und die Kraft'

Johann Sebastian Bach & English Baroque Soloists & Sir John Eliot Gardiner & Monteverdi Choir
COMPOSER: Johann Sebastian Bach
ORCHESTRA: English Baroque Soloists
CONDUCTOR: Sir John Eliot Gardiner
CHOIR: Monteverdi Choir

More from this artist

Johann Sebastian Bach Johann Sebastian Bach
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from