Marte, ammore, guerra e pace from the opera 'La Cilla' [Naples 1706]

Michelangelo Faggioli & Antonio Florio & Pino De Vittorio & Cappella della Pietà de Turchini
COMPOSER: Michelangelo Faggioli
DIRECTOR: Antonio Florio
SINGER: Pino De Vittorio
CHOIR: Cappella della Pietà de Turchini

