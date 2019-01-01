Piano Concerto No 2 in G minor, Op 22 (2nd mvt)

Camille Saint‐Saëns & Benjamin Grosvenor & Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra & James Judd
COMPOSER: Camille Saint‐Saëns
PERFORMER: Benjamin Grosvenor
ORCHESTRA: Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: James Judd

