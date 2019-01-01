Piano Concerto No 2 in F major, Op 102 (2nd mvt)

Dmitri Shostakovich & Alexander Melnikov & Mahler Chamber Orchestra & Teodor Currentzis
COMPOSER: Dmitri Shostakovich
PERFORMER: Alexander Melnikov
ORCHESTRA: Mahler Chamber Orchestra
DIRECTOR: Teodor Currentzis

