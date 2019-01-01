Eugene Onegin: Letter Scene

Nuccia Focile & Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky & Semyon Bychkov & Orchestre de Paris
SINGER: Nuccia Focile
COMPOSER: Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
CONDUCTOR: Semyon Bychkov
ORCHESTRA: Orchestre de Paris

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
