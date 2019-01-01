Vlci stopa (The wolf's trail) for soprano, female choir & piano

Leos Janáček & Per Salo & Susse Lillesoe & Danish National Radio Choir & Stefan Parkman
COMPOSER: Leos Janáček
PERFORMER: Per Salo
SINGER: Susse Lillesoe
CHOIR: Danish National Radio Choir
CONDUCTOR: Stefan Parkman

Leos Janáček
