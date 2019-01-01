The Firebird Suite (version 1919)

Igor Stravinsky & Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra & Jukka‐Pekka Saraste
COMPOSER: Igor Stravinsky
ORCHESTRA: Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Jukka‐Pekka Saraste

More from this artist

Igor Stravinsky Igor Stravinsky
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from