4 Motets sur des themes gregoriens for... choir (Op.10), no.3; Tu es Petrus (feat. James OʼDonnell, Choir of Westminster Abbey & Robert Quinney)

Maurice Duruflé & James OʼDonnell & Choir of Westminster Abbey & Robert Quinney
COMPOSER: Maurice Duruflé
FEATURED ARTIST: James OʼDonnell Choir of Westminster Abbey Robert Quinney

More from this artist

Maurice Duruflé Maurice Duruflé
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from