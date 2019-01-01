Jolly Rutterkin (Five Tudor Portraits)

Ralph Vaughan Williams & Richard Hickox & John Shirley‐Quirk & London Symphony Chorus & London Symphony Orchestra
COMPOSER: Ralph Vaughan Williams
CONDUCTOR: Richard Hickox
SINGER: John Shirley‐Quirk
CHOIR: London Symphony Chorus
ORCHESTRA: London Symphony Orchestra

More from this artist

Ralph Vaughan Williams Ralph Vaughan Williams
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from