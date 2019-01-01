Sea pictures for mezzo-soprano and orchestra (Op.37), no.1; Sea slumber song

Edward Elgar & Janet Baker & John Barbirolli & London Symphony Orchestra
COMPOSER: Edward Elgar
SINGER: Janet Baker
CONDUCTOR: John Barbirolli
ORCHESTRA: London Symphony Orchestra

