Rigaudon (Le tombeau de Couperin)

Maurice Ravel & Charles Dutoit & Orchestre symphonique de Montréal
COMPOSER: Maurice Ravel
CONDUCTOR: Charles Dutoit
ORCHESTRA: Orchestre symphonique de Montréal

