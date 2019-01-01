Shepherd Girl's Dance (The Mountain King)

Hugo Alfvén & Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra & Mariss Jansons
COMPOSER: Hugo Alfvén
ORCHESTRA: Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Mariss Jansons

Hugo Alfvén
