Concerto for violin & orchestra (RV.315) (Op.8 No.2) in G minor 'L'Estate'

Antonio Vivaldi & Elizabeth Wallfisch & Australian Brandenburg Orchestra & Paul Dyer
COMPOSER: Antonio Vivaldi
PERFORMER: Elizabeth Wallfisch
ORCHESTRA: Australian Brandenburg Orchestra
DIRECTOR: Paul Dyer

More from this artist

Antonio Vivaldi Antonio Vivaldi
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from