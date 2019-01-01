Zomer-idylle [Summer Idyll] (1928)

Flor Alpaerts & Flemish Radio Orchestra & Michel Tabachnik
COMPOSER: Flor Alpaerts
ORCHESTRA: Flemish Radio Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Michel Tabachnik

Flor Alpaerts
