Cantata: Heilig, Heilig (Wq.217/H.778)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach & Nederlands Kamerkoor & Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra & Ton Koopman
COMPOSER: Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
CHOIR: Nederlands Kamerkoor
ORCHESTRA: Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Ton Koopman

