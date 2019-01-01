Piano Concerto No.2 in F minor (Op.21)

Frédéric Chopin & Maurizio Pollini & Zubin Mehta & Belgrade Philharmonic
COMPOSER: Frédéric Chopin
PERFORMER: Maurizio Pollini
CONDUCTOR: Zubin Mehta
ORCHESTRA: Belgrade Philharmonic

