Dixit Dominus Psalmkonzert for 5 voices & basso continuo

Giacomo Carissimi & Robert Hugo & Capella Regia Musicalis & Robert Hugo
COMPOSER: Giacomo Carissimi
PERFORMER: Robert Hugo
CHOIR: Capella Regia Musicalis
DIRECTOR: Robert Hugo

Giacomo Carissimi Giacomo Carissimi
