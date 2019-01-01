O ruddier than the cherry (Acis and Galatea)

George Frideric Handel & Bryn Terfel & Scottish Chamber Orchestra & Charles Mackerras
COMPOSER: George Frideric Handel
SINGER: Bryn Terfel
ORCHESTRA: Scottish Chamber Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Charles Mackerras

George Frideric Handel
