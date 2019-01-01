Concertino for bassoon and orchestra in B flat major

Bernhard Crusell & Juhani Tapaninen & Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra & Jukka‐Pekka Saraste
COMPOSER: Bernhard Crusell
PERFORMER: Juhani Tapaninen
ORCHESTRA: Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Jukka‐Pekka Saraste

More from this artist

Bernhard Crusell Bernhard Crusell
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from