Septet for 3 oboes, 3 violins and continuo (TWV.44:43) in B flat major

Georg Philipp Telemann & Il Gardellino
COMPOSER: Georg Philipp Telemann
ENSEMBLE: Il Gardellino

More from this artist

Georg Philipp Telemann Georg Philipp Telemann
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from