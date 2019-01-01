The Wasps - Aristophanic suite (from incidental music) (1909)

Ralph Vaughan Williams & BBC Philharmonic & Yan Pascal Tortelier
COMPOSER: Ralph Vaughan Williams
ORCHESTRA: BBC Philharmonic
CONDUCTOR: Yan Pascal Tortelier
