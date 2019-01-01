Caesar's aria: "Va tacito e nascosto" from Giulio Cesare

George Frideric Handel & Graham Pushee & Australian Brandenburg Orchestra
COMPOSER: George Frideric Handel
SINGER: Graham Pushee
ORCHESTRA: Australian Brandenburg Orchestra

George Frideric Handel
