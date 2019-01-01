Romeo og Juliet, Op 18

Johan Svendsen & Melina Mandozzi & Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra & Neeme Järvi
COMPOSER: Johan Svendsen
PERFORMER: Melina Mandozzi
ORCHESTRA: Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Neeme Järvi
