Clarinet Concerto No 2 in E flat major, Op 74 (3rd mvt) (feat. Michael Collins)

City of London Sinfonia & Michael Collins & Carl Maria von Weber
PERFORMER: City of London Sinfonia
FEATURED ARTIST: Michael Collins
COMPOSER: Carl Maria von Weber

