Credo from Mass in B minor (BWV 232)

Johann Sebastian Bach & Norwegian Soloists Choir & Kringkastingsorkestret & Grete Pedersen
COMPOSER: Johann Sebastian Bach
CHOIR: Norwegian Soloists Choir
ORCHESTRA: Kringkastingsorkestret
CONDUCTOR: Grete Pedersen

More from this artist

Johann Sebastian Bach Johann Sebastian Bach
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from