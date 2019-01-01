Concerto No.4 in G major (from Sei Concerti Armonici 1740)

Unico Wilhelm van Wassenaer & Combattimento & Jan Willem de Vriend
COMPOSER: Unico Wilhelm van Wassenaer
ENSEMBLE: Combattimento
CONDUCTOR: Jan Willem de Vriend

