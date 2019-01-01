Imagine the triumphant procession (Peter and the Wolf)

Sergei Prokofiev & Richard Baker & Philharmonia Orchestra & Raymond Leppard
COMPOSER: Sergei Prokofiev
NARRATOR: Richard Baker
ORCHESTRA: Philharmonia Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Raymond Leppard

Sergei Prokofiev Sergei Prokofiev
