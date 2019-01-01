Pur ti miro, pur ti godo (The Coronation of Poppea)

Claudio Monteverdi & Roberta Invernizzi & Sonia Prina & Ensemble Claudiana & Luca Pianca
COMPOSER: Claudio Monteverdi
SINGER: Roberta Invernizzi Sonia Prina
ENSEMBLE: Ensemble Claudiana
DIRECTOR: Luca Pianca

More from this artist

Claudio Monteverdi Claudio Monteverdi
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from