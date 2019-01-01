Dardanus (Prologue: Overture)

Jean‐Philippe Rameau & Roy Goodman & European Union Baroque Orchestra
COMPOSER: Jean‐Philippe Rameau
CONDUCTOR: Roy Goodman
ORCHESTRA: European Union Baroque Orchestra

More from this artist

Jean‐Philippe Rameau Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from