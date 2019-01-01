Concerto for 2 flutes and orchestra in G minor (Op.5 No.2)

Willem de Fesch & Jed Wentz & Marion Moonen & Musica ad Rhenum
COMPOSER: Willem de Fesch
PERFORMER: Jed Wentz Marion Moonen
ENSEMBLE: Musica ad Rhenum

