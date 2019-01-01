Concerto No.1 in G minor, Op.26 for violin and orchestra (feat. Vilde Frang & John Storgårds)

BBC Philharmonic & Vilde Frang & John Storgårds & Max Bruch
PERFORMER: BBC Philharmonic
FEATURED ARTIST: Vilde Frang John Storgårds
COMPOSER: Max Bruch

