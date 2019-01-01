Die Tote Stadt - Act 2; Pierrot's tanzlied (Dance song) (feat. Kirill Karabits & Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra)

Nicola Benedetti & Kirill Karabits & Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra & Erich Wolfgang Korngold
PERFORMER: Nicola Benedetti
FEATURED ARTIST: Kirill Karabits Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra
COMPOSER: Erich Wolfgang Korngold

Nicola Benedetti
