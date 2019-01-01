Violin Concerto in E minor, Op 64 (3rd mvt)

Felix Mendelssohn & Alina Ibragimova & Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment & Vladimir Jurowski
COMPOSER: Felix Mendelssohn
PERFORMER: Alina Ibragimova
ORCHESTRA: Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment
CONDUCTOR: Vladimir Jurowski

