Sonata for violin and continuo (Op.8 No.2) in D major

Pietro Locatelli & Gottfried von der Goltz & Lee Santana & Torsten Johann
COMPOSER: Pietro Locatelli
PERFORMER: Gottfried von der Goltz Lee Santana Torsten Johann

More from this artist

Pietro Locatelli Pietro Locatelli
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from