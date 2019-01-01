Claros y frescos rios

Alonso Mudarra & Montserrat Figueras & Hespèrion XXI & Jordi Savall
COMPOSER: Alonso Mudarra
SINGER: Montserrat Figueras
ENSEMBLE: Hespèrion XXI
DIRECTOR: Jordi Savall

