Concerto for 2 oboes and strings in C major, Op.7 No.11

Tomaso Giovanni Albinoni & Anthony Robson & Catherine Latham & Collegium Musicum 90 & Simon Standage
COMPOSER: Tomaso Giovanni Albinoni
PERFORMER: Anthony Robson Catherine Latham
ORCHESTRA: Collegium Musicum 90
DIRECTOR: Simon Standage

Tomaso Giovanni Albinoni
