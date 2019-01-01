Concerto for piano and orchestra no. 3 (Sz.119), 3rd movement; Allegro vivace (feat. Yuri Torchinsky, Gianandrea Noseda & BBC Philharmonic)

Jean-Efflam Bavouzet & Yuri Torchinsky & Gianandrea Noseda & BBC Philharmonic & Béla Bartók
PERFORMER: Jean-Efflam Bavouzet
FEATURED ARTIST: Yuri Torchinsky Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic
COMPOSER: Béla Bartók

