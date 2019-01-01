Nocturne Op 16 No 4 [originally for piano]

Ignacy Jan Paderewski & Jerzy Maksymiuk & Polish Radio Orchestra of Warsaw & Jerzy Maksymiuk
COMPOSER: Ignacy Jan Paderewski
MUSIC ARRANGER: Jerzy Maksymiuk
ORCHESTRA: Polish Radio Orchestra of Warsaw
CONDUCTOR: Jerzy Maksymiuk

