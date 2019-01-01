BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Concerto for Cello and Orchestra (feat. Wendy Sutter & YOA Orchestra of the Americas)

Dante Anzolini & Wendy Sutter & Philip Glass & YOA Orchestra of the Americas
PERFORMER: Dante Anzolini
FEATURED ARTIST: Wendy Sutter YOA Orchestra of the Americas
COMPOSER: Philip Glass

