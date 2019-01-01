BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Symphony No. 4 in B flat, Op. 60; 2nd movement

Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra & Ludwig van Beethoven & Wilhelm Furtwängler
ORCHESTRA: Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra
COMPOSER: Ludwig van Beethoven
CONDUCTOR: Wilhelm Furtwängler

